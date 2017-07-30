Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Desert Hot Springs Homeowner, Leading Police on Chase

Police today released the name of a man who allegedly shot and critically wounded a Desert Hot Springs resident during a home invasion robbery, then led police on a chase on a motorcycle before being taken into custody.

Altonia Vontae Jackson Jr., 22, was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on suspicion of attempted murder, home invasion robbery, carjacking and several other potential charges, according to Desert Hot Springs police Detective Christopher Tooth.

The victim, whose name was withheld, was shot five times, including in the head, at 6:45 a.m. Sunday in the 9700 block of Vista Del Valle and was hospitalized in critical condition at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

Responding officers spotted the suspect fleeing on a motorcycle and gave chase. The pursuit, which went through Desert Hot Springs and North Palm Springs, ended with the motorcyclist's arrest on Indian Canyon Drive, just south of Interstate 10, police said.

Jackson was being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning in lieu of $2.1 million bail, according to jail records. He was expected to make his initial court appearance on Wednesday.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with medical costs. To donate, you can follow this link to the page: Road To Recovery