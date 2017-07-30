Two Killed in Big Bear Plane Crash; One a Local Sheriff's Deputy - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Big Bear

Two Killed in Big Bear Plane Crash; One a Local Sheriff's Deputy

Big Bear City, CA -

Two people have died in a small plane crash outside of Big Bear, CA.

At approximately 10:30pm Saturday evening deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department were requested to respond to the Apple Valley Airport in search of a vehicle belonging to the victim.  The reporting party stated the victims were flying in from Big Bear and were overdue.  Deputies located the vehicle at the airport and contacted the Aviation Division for assistance.  An aerial search began immediately covering the area between the Big Bear and Apple Valley airports.

On Sunday, July 30th, at approximately 9:30am, the crew aboard 40K3 located a single engine aircraft down in the county area of Big Bear Mountain.   A flight crew member was hoisted to the wreckage and located two deceased; an adult male and female. The female has been identified as Rebecca Joan Raymond.  Rebecca is a San Bernardino County Deputy Sheriff assigned to the Barstow Sheriff’s Station and, has been with the department since September of 2016.

FAA and NTSB were contacted and have responded to assist the Sheriff’s Aviation Division with the investigation.  The cause of the collision is unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing. 
 
According to local officials their is no additional information available for release at this time.
 

