Large Search Underway For Two Missing Joshua Tree Hikers

Twentynine Palms

Large Search Underway For Two Missing Joshua Tree Hikers

Posted: Updated:
Rachel Nguyen Rachel Nguyen
Joseph Orbeso Joseph Orbeso
Twentynine Palms, CA -

A large search is currently underway for two hikers believed to be lost in Joshua Tree National Park. A vehicle belonging to the couple was found in the vicinity of the Maize Loop, in the northwest area of the park. Both individuals are in there 20’s. The woman is of Asian descent and the man’s nationality is not known at this time.

The subjects were supposed to check out of their accommodations at 11am on July 28. All of their belongings were left behind with no further contact to their room. A ping of the male’s cell phone was recorded on July 27 at 4pm from a location inside the park.

Joshua Tree National Park Search and Rescue, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and California Highway Patrol are operating under unified command with fixed wing, helicopter and K-9 assistance currently deployed.

If anyone has seen or had contact with a couple fitting the description, please call San Bernardino Dispatch at 909 383-5652.

