KMIR, Alpha Media, and Sunline Transit to "Pack The Bus" For Local Students in Need

In it's fourth year, the "Pack The Bus" School Supply Drive collects basic school supplies for some of the valley's most needy children. The drive provides students from every corner of the valley the opportunity to start the year off on the right foot by equipping them with the tools they need to succeed in the classroom.

Each year KMIR, Alpha Media, Walmart, and Sunline Transit partner to raise awareness for the event.

"The Pack The Bus School Supply Drive provides an opportunity for the community to come together and have a profound impact on students and their learning experience. The simple act of providing school supplies will ensure that students and teachers have the tools they need to succeed," said Sunline.

Who receives the donations?

Sunline says, "In the past three years, the Pack The Bus School Drive has assisted students from low socio-economic backgrounds by providing over 900 backpacks and approximately 10,000 supplies. This collaboration with our media partners has provided an important safety net for these students and help them feel just like any other kid."

This year the drive will support children from the Desert Hot Springs Boys and Girls Club.

Want to donate?

Join us Thursday, August 3rd, 2017 at the Walmart in Palm Desert off Monterey Ave. We will be collecting supplies from 7am-6pm.

