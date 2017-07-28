Could Indian Canyon Drive Become A Two-Way Street In Downtown Palm Springs?

Officials with the city of Palm Springs are looking at the possibility of changing Indian Canyon Drive into a two way street in Downtown Palm Springs.

For residents of Palm Springs, driving south on North Palm Canyon Drive can be a challenge.

"I weave around. I go the back roads through old Las Palmas or I'll go Indian Canyon. But I do weave around. Or Gene Autry. I just do everything to stay away from downtown," said Palm Springs resident Wonnie Short.

And with the downtown project near completion, things could get even worse.

"As a resident, during season it's pretty tough. Especially on Palm Canyon," said Short.

That's why Palm Springs city officials have thrown the idea of a two-way Indian Canyon around for years. They say as tourists take over North Palm Canyon drive, creating a two-way street on Indian Canyon will be a game changer for Palm Springs residents.

"By making Indian Canyon two-ways, we'll improve traffic in the downtown area, we'll slow down drivers on Indian which will make it safer for residents and bicyclists, and it will really help the local businesses on Indian and integrate it into a great new downtown," said Palm Springs Councilman Geoff Kors.

The plans include a single, south bound lane with two north bound lanes and a turning median. Business owners say they like the idea for several reasons.

"I think it will bring more people in because a lot of the time, people can't find parking even though we're next to a parking structure, people want to park right in front," said Joseph Garcia, owner of Urban Nails Urban Cuts.

Some say the project will help to keep things a little safer downtown.

"We always, everyday, we see cars coming and going the wrong way. All from the tourists, obviously," said Bill's Pizza employee Matt Sambrano.

But for some, the change is not welcome.

"I just enjoy the fact that it's one-way. Coming down Palm Canyon, if you're having rubber necks you're only dealing with one way traffic not two way traffic," said Palm Springs resident Marshall Pearcy.