Cathedral City Attempted Murder Suspects Detained at Banning Gas Station

Four suspects allegedly connected to the attempted murder of a man at a Cathedral City bar were detained today by police in Banning.

The suspects, identified only as Coachella Valley residents, were arrested around 11:15 a.m. at a gas station near the intersection of Ramsey and Hargrave streets, said Banning police Chief Alex Diaz.

Story: Man Shot Inside Cathedral City Bar

Cathedral City police said this afternoon the men were wanted for a shooting at The Block Sports Bar & Grill, 68955 Ramon Road, which left a man hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting, which occurred just before 11 p.m. Wednesday stemmed from an argument between ``two groups of bar patrons,'' said Cmdr. Paul Herrera.

Story: Two Arrested After Cathedral City Shooting

Police had previously released a description of a single shooter sought for the crime.

Story: Suspects Arrested in Cathedral City Bar Shooting

In the past year, The Block has also been the site of a fatal beating and a shooting that wounded two men. Last June, Rolando Rodriguez was beaten outside the bar in an attack that left him comatose. He died in a hospital months later. Three men -- Jorge Tapia, Michael Rios and Andrew Ponce -- are awaiting trial on murder charges in connection with the fatal beating.

In March, two men were hospitalized after being shot in the bar's parking lot. Police arrested Santos Franco and Felipe Arechiga, who were charged with attempted murder.