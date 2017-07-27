Opportunity Dominates Coachella State of the City - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Opportunity Dominates Coachella State of the City

Posted: Updated:
KMIR Kitty Alvarado, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Coachella, CA -

Everywhere you look you can see there's a lot going on in the City of Coachella, construction in every phase. Mayor Steven Hernandez had a lot to be proud of in his state of the city address delivered at Spotlight 29 Casino to a room full of business and regional leaders. 

"We haven't been able to be involved the tourism economy but that's changing today, it's a new day for the City of Coachella,," said Hernandez.

 The announcement of the city's first hotel got big cheers. 

"It is our  first hotel within the City of Coachella, and the hotel is a major milestone for us because we are now going to be able to tap into what is a $7 billion tourism economy here in the Coachella Valley," said Hernandez.

And that's not the only project. The city broke ground on a second medical marijuana facility, and coming soon, is a new library four times the size of the one old one which will house new educational programs for children and adults, also  a county social services building that will bring in 200 employees is in the works.  

But Hernandez says, the people who live there have to do their part too, and passed on the advice migrant farmworkers gave him when he worked in the fields as a little boy alongside his grandparents, "There are opportunities the change is very visible and I think on the other side of it is our residents need to prepare themselves as well, whether that be increasing educational attainment, whether that be  getting some job training."

Lisa DeLuna, who works for At Work Personnel, a local staffing agency says while there is opportunity, seasonal migrant workers do have some frustration as they try to move out of the fields, "Being able to find work trying to find that full time position that is not seasonal because a lot of it is seasonal because of agricultural."

Nachhattar Chandi, founder and C.E.O of Chandi Group U.S.A., who has been a long time investor in the city says he sees the changes and most of them are good, "I got good six seven acres in Coachella, I've got a $50 million project under construction, the future, I see a good future other than the marijuana, I'm against marijuana." 

But the mayor says everything is coming together for a bright future, "The city is known as 'the City of Eternal Sunshine' and we are fastly becoming 'the city of eternal opportunity'. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Cathedral City

    Man Shot Inside of Cathedral City Bar

    Man Shot Inside of Cathedral City Bar

    Thursday, July 27 2017 12:10 PM EDT2017-07-27 16:10:47 GMT

    Cathedral City Police say one man was shot in a shooting at The Block Bar and Grill late Wednesday night.

    Cathedral City Police say one man was shot in a shooting at The Block Bar and Grill late Wednesday night. 

  • Local Man Impacted by Transgender Ban

    Local Man Impacted by Transgender Ban

    Thursday, July 27 2017 4:09 PM EDT2017-07-27 20:09:53 GMT

    The Commander in Chief is changing military policy, and he announced it Wednesday morning on Twitter.

    President Trump is putting a ban on transgender individuals entering the military, and reversing a policy initially approved by the Pentagon under former President Barack Obama.

    The Commander in Chief is changing military policy, and he announced it Wednesday morning on Twitter.

    President Trump is putting a ban on transgender individuals entering the military, and reversing a policy initially approved by the Pentagon under former President Barack Obama.

  • Palm Desert

    Traffic Collision Leads to DUI Arrest in Palm Desert

    Traffic Collision Leads to DUI Arrest in Palm Desert

    Thursday, July 27 2017 6:41 PM EDT2017-07-27 22:41:18 GMT

    On Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at 2:27 PM, officers from the Palm Desert Police Department responded to a traffic collision on Monterey Avenue north of Country Club Drive, in the city of Palm Desert.  

    On Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at 2:27 PM, officers from the Palm Desert Police Department responded to a traffic collision on Monterey Avenue north of Country Club Drive, in the city of Palm Desert.  

Powered by Frankly