First of Three Job Fairs Friday for New Palm Springs Hotel

Downtown Palm Springs' newest hotel, slated to open this fall, will be seeking prospective employees during the first of three job fairs held in Palm Springs tomorrow.

Those interested in positions at the Rowan Palm Springs hotel can apply from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the Palm Springs Convention Center's Primrose

Ballroom.

The hotel is seeking to fill about 150 available jobs, including guest service agent, conference service manager, director of housekeeping, general maintenance engineer, lead bartender, assistant F & B director, pastry chef, sous chef and more. Candidates who attend the job fair are encouraged to bring a resume.

Those who miss Friday's fair will have a chance to apply at two more job fairs scheduled for next month, one Aug. 7, the other Aug. 21. The 153-room hotel is one of several properties at the center of a major downtown Palm Springs redevelopment project.

Grit Development, formerly Wessman Development, recently announced a slate of tenants that comprise the revitalization project, which included the

Rowan Palm Springs. Other tenants include H&M; Free People; Francesca's; Kiehl's; Tommy Bahama Restaurant and Bar; Starbuck's Reserve; Stout Burgers & Beers; and Il Corso. Furniture retailer West Elm opened last year, while Blaze Pizza began operating in March.