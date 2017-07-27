Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Affordable Farmworker Housing in Coachella

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday to mark the start of construction of an additional 80 units of affordable housing to a Coachella apartment complex, which will be available for local farmworkers next summer.

"We are very pleased to have Chelsea Investment Partners break ground on these additional units of affordable housing because they fulfill a critical housing need for our farmworker community," Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez said at the Bagdad Avenue construction site.

The Cesar Chavez Villas apartment complex opened with 56 units in 2013. The additional units will be built at a cost of $26.7 million on land adjacent to the complex, along with a swimming pool and carports, said Maritza Martinez, Coachella's public works director.

Cesar Chavez Villas will also offer a number of free programs, such as after-school, ESL classes, computer literacy classes, money management and financial literacy programs, and health and wellness programs, according to Martinez.

City representatives said the units will be income-restricted and only offered to households with income levels between 30 to 60 percent of the median income for the area.

Carlsbad-based Chelsea Investment Partners have developed nearly 10,000 units of affordable housing overall, according to the city. Cesar Chavez Villas is the company's first Riverside County project.