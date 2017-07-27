Traffic Collision Leads to DUI Arrest in Palm Desert

A 32-year-old man suspected of drunk driving is in custody in Banning in lieu of $75,000 bail after he crashed into a truck in Palm Desert, injuring himself and the other driver, authorities said.

It happened at 2:27 Wednesday afternoon on Monterey Avenue north of Country Club Drive, said sheriff's Sgt. Jorge Ramirez. The driver of a 2015 Hyundai Sonata crashed into the center median, lost control and collided with a Toyota Tacoma, causing the Toyota to flip over, he said, adding that both drivers were taken to hospitals for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai was identified by authorities as Danny Gurule of Whitewater. ``The investigation revealed Gurule was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol,'' Ramirez said. After being medically cleared at a local hospital, Gurule was booked on suspicion of felony DUI, authorities said.