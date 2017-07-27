Palm Springs Rally Supporting Transgender Troops Planned

A rally supporting the transgender community will be held Thursday evening in Palm Springs in response to President Donald Trump's plan to bar transgender people from joining the military.

The rally will get underway at 7 p.m. at the corner of Indian Canyon Drive and Arenas Road, and is expected to run until about 9 p.m.

Palm Springs resident and rally organizer Vincent Corrales said the event would be " a platform to let the transgender community know that we stand by their side."

The rally comes one day after Trump's Twitter posts on the subject, which seemed to catch even the Pentagon off-guard.

"After consultation with my generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. military," Trump wrote. "Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail."

On Thursday, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford said official policy had not yet changed regarding transgender troops.

Dunford's statement read: "There will be no modifications to the current policy until the President's direction has been received by the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary has issued implementation guidance. In the meantime, we will continue to treat all of our personnel with respect. As importantly, given the current fight and the challenges we face, we will all remain focused on accomplishing our assigned missions."