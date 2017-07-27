Living Desert Named Among America's 10 Best Zoos by Conde Nast - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Desert

Living Desert Named Among America's 10 Best Zoos by Conde Nast Traveler

Posted: Updated:
Palm Desert, CA -

The Living Desert in Palm Desert was named one of the 10 best zoos in the country by Conde Nast Traveler, calling it ``undoubtedly the best desert-themed zoo in America.''

``The Living Desert is extremely proud to make this list along with other prestigious zoos across the country,'' said President and CEO Allen Monroe. ``It's always gratifying to be recognized for our uniqueness, and we'll continue to make it a one-of-a-kind experience for our guests.''

Story: The Living Desert Celebrates National Zookeeper Week

The Living Desert was sixth on Conde Nast Traveler's list, which was published last week. ``Because land is fairly plentiful in the middle of the California
desert, seeing the animals here feels a little like stepping onto the set of `The Lion King,''' Conde Nast said of the Coachella Valley attraction. ``The desert animals roam free with little inhibition, while visitors can roam the 50 gardens of 1,400 different plant and animal species.''

Story: The Living Desert Breaks Ground on Crossroads of Conservation

The San Diego Zoo was number one on the list, with the Indianapolis Zoo, Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle, St. Louis Zoo and Bronx Zoo also making the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were the Columbus Zoo in Ohio, Alaska Zoo in Anchorage, Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Omaha, and the Brookfield Zoo in Illinois.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Cathedral City

    Man Shot Inside of Cathedral City Bar

    Man Shot Inside of Cathedral City Bar

    Thursday, July 27 2017 12:10 PM EDT2017-07-27 16:10:47 GMT

    Cathedral City Police say one man was shot in a shooting at The Block Bar and Grill late Wednesday night.

    Cathedral City Police say one man was shot in a shooting at The Block Bar and Grill late Wednesday night. 

  • Local Man Impacted by Transgender Ban

    Local Man Impacted by Transgender Ban

    Thursday, July 27 2017 4:09 PM EDT2017-07-27 20:09:53 GMT

    The Commander in Chief is changing military policy, and he announced it Wednesday morning on Twitter.

    President Trump is putting a ban on transgender individuals entering the military, and reversing a policy initially approved by the Pentagon under former President Barack Obama.

    The Commander in Chief is changing military policy, and he announced it Wednesday morning on Twitter.

    President Trump is putting a ban on transgender individuals entering the military, and reversing a policy initially approved by the Pentagon under former President Barack Obama.

  • Indio

    Two Women Shot in Indio, Suspect Wanted

    Two Women Shot in Indio, Suspect Wanted

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 12:09 PM EDT2017-07-25 16:09:35 GMT

    Indio Police are investigating a shooting that left two women shot late Monday evening. It happened just before midnight on the 45850 block of Indian River Road in Indio. Sgt. Dan Marshall says one of the women was shot in the arm, the other in the leg. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and are expected to be ok.

    Indio Police are investigating a shooting that left two women shot late Monday evening. It happened just before midnight on the 45850 block of Indian River Road in Indio. Sgt. Dan Marshall says one of the women was shot in the arm, the other in the leg. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and are expected to be ok.

Powered by Frankly