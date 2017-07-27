Man Shot Inside of Cathedral City Bar

Cathedral City Police say one man was shot in a shooting at The Block Bar and Grill late Wednesday night. Police arrived to the scene on the corner of Date Palm and Ramon just after 11pm to find that victim, an adult male, with gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to the hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.

Police say the suspects ran from the scene after those shots were fired but are hoping surveillance cameras inside of the business will help provide them with a description of those suspects.

"Idiots who were incoherent obviously because if they know that there was cameras here and they're going to get caught and they're going to go to jail for the rest of their life," said Rae Ann Terry, the victims wife. "Because of what, because of what. It's pathetic, It's ridiculous."

Terry and her husband had just finished celebrating her birthday, finishing their evening at The Block for a bite to eat.

"We just stopped here to get chicken wings and to have a beer," said Terry. "Gang members were looking at him and he was looking at him back, trying to figure out what was going on and they tried to fight him and swing on him. He defended himself and someone ran in from outside with a gun and shot him."

She says she saw several suspects run out of the restaurant after the shooting, one with a Dallas Cowboys jersey on. Right now, police have not released any suspect descriptions but do say this is an on-going investigation.

It's not the first time they've been called to The Block bar and grill though. Earlier this year in March, two victims were found shot in the parking lot. Police say the victims helped identify their shooters, 20-year-old Santos Franco of Palm Springs and 24-year-old Felipe Arechiga of Desert Hot Springs. Police say the initial incident was a result of an argument that rolled over into a fight and then eventually a shooting.

In June of 2016, Rolando Rodriguez was robbed and beaten outside of the sports bar by two men. Rodriguez went into a coma after the attack and died in October. The two suspects, Jorge Tapia and Andrew Ponce, plus a third suspect, Michael Rios, all now face murder charges.

Cathedral City Police says they have no knowledge of if any gang-related activities take place in the business or in the surrounding areas.

"Well, we drive by Date Palm and Ramon probably 100 times each night, we do bar checks here periodically," said Commander Paul Herrera.

Managers of Don and Sweet Sues Cafe told KMIR News back in March, the violence is damaging the identity of their community.

"With having two separate crimes take place in the same parking lot it's disconcerting to us as far as what's going on in the neighborhood and unfortunately the bar is getting a bad rap," said Tim Atcheson, manager at Don and Sweet Sues Cafe.

If you have any information that could help police in this most recent incident, call them immediately at (760)770-0300.