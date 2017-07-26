Local Man Impacted by Transgender Ban

The Commander in Chief is changing military policy, and he announced it Wednesday morning on Twitter.

President Trump is putting a ban on transgender individuals entering the military, and reversing a policy initially approved by the Pentagon under former President Barack Obama.

"I love my country, I love my country. It'd be cool to have that I served for my country kind of thing."

Aiden Stockman of Yucca Valley wants to join the Air Force, but an announcement from President Trump will now keep him grounded.

"My old name used to be Victoria Rose Stockman.... I started my hormones junior year and then my senior year went really well after that," said Stockman.

President Trump announced through Twitter a ban on transgender people serving in the military citing medical costs and disruption.

"I'm in physical good shape, nothing will hold me back from excelling in a branch, it bums me out," said Stockman.

What isn't clear yet is what will happen to transgender people currently serving in the military.

"That's something that the Department of Defense and the White House will have to work on as implementation takes place and is done so lawfully," said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Aiden graduated from Yucca High in 2015, and said his life opened up when he transitioned.

"The whole support system that I had from everyone in high school, I got to live the experience of being on homecoming court and things like that."

Aiden felt included, but this recent announcement he says sends the opposite message.

"Like why would you take that away, when you see the world is changing, schools are changing."

Aiden is part of the Transgender Community Commission an organization in the valley that helps the local community.

Meanwhile, lawmakers are reacting for and against the President's order Senator McCain, a veteran, among those criticizing the decision.