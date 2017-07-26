Local Man Impacted by Transgender Ban

The Commander in Chief is changing military policy, and he announced it Wednesday morning on Twitter.
President Trump is putting a ban on transgender individuals entering the military, and reversing a policy initially approved by the Pentagon under former President Barack Obama.
Three people who were injured in the tour bus crash that killed 13 people and injured 31 passengers near Palm Springs are suing several entities, including the estate of the bus company's owner/driver and the cities of Palm Springs and Desert Hot Springs.
Indio Police are investigating a shooting that left two women shot late Monday evening. It happened just before midnight on the 45850 block of Indian River Road in Indio. Sgt. Dan Marshall says one of the women was shot in the arm, the other in the leg. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and are expected to be ok.
