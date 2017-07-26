Trailer Fire in Indio Displaces Thirteen People

Cal Fire/Riverside County Firefighters responded to reports of a residential structure fire at the 80000 block of Avenue 43 in Indio.

Arriving on scene, crews reported a single family dwelling fully involved in the fire. The fire originated from a single-wide, single family dwelling and caused damaged to two adjacent residences. The American Red Cross has been requested to assist ten adults and three children displaced from all three residences.

