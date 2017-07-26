Desert Hot Springs Suspect Arrested After Attempting to Flee Police

A Desert Hot Springs man was in custody today for allegedly ditching a stolen car and briefly holing up inside a Yucca Valley home in an unsuccessful bid to elude capture.

Gabriel Gallegos, 22, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and burglary and was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to jail records. San Bernardino County sheriff's Deputy Shaunna Ables of the Moronngo Basin Station said Gallegos was spotted driving a stolen black Honda Civic on Cholla Avenue, near Sunland Drive in Yucca Valley, on Tuesday afternoon.

A deputy tried to pull Gallegos over just before 3:30 p.m., but he jumped out of the car and ran into a home in the 7000 block of Tamarisk Avenue, two blocks west of where the stolen car was spotted, and was arrested, she said.