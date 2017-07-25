Taco Bell partners with Lyft to offer 'ride-thru' meals

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) - Taco Bell is testing a new service that allows users of the ride-sharing app Lyft to add a Taco Bell stop to their ride with the click of a button.

The companies have announced "Taco Mode," an option for Lyft app users. Taco Bell says Lyft users who select Taco Mode get a custom menu, a taco-themed car and a free taco when they make their "ride-thru" stop at a nearby Taco Bell.

The fast food chain and Lyft are set to test the feature in Orange County, California, during the next two weekends. The companies expect to expand the service into other markets later this year and roll it out nationwide in 2018.

