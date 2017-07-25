Woman arrested after shooting, pursuit at California college

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a woman who allegedly drove toward pedestrians at a Southern California college was arrested following a shooting and a wild car chase.

San Bernardino County sheriff's spokeswoman Cindy Bachman says deputies were dispatched around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday following reports of a shooting involving a campus officer at Chaffey College.

Bachman says the shooting occurred when the campus officer made contact with a woman driving a Nissan sedan in a school parking lot. Nobody was struck by gunfire and the woman led the officer on a pursuit through Rancho Cucamonga and back to the same parking lot.

Bachman says when it appeared the woman was driving toward school employees, the officer performed a PIT maneuver to stop her car and take her into custody.

Sheriff's officials are leading the investigation.

