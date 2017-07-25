One Suspect Arrested for Attempted Armed Robbery, One Suspect Outstanding

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 40000 block of Washington Street, in Bermuda Dunes on Monday, July 24th, around 4:13 PM in reference to an armed robbery.

Two Hispanic male adults attempted to rob a 17-year-old Hispanic male, while he was walking in the area. The victim managed to flee from the suspects and contact deputies.

One of the suspects was identified as 18-year-old Aaron Sanchez of Bermuda Dunes. Sanchez was apprehended in the area and booked into the Indio Jail for attempted robbery.

The second suspect is still outstanding. He was described as a Hispanic male juvenile, wearing a white shirt and black shorts. If anyone has information about this incident, they are urged to contact Deputy S. Sandoval at the Thermal Sheriff Station (760) 863-8990 or they can call anonymously with Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP (7867).