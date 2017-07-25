Pedestrian Safety Campaign Started in Coachella Valley to Launch Across Inland Empire

A pedestrian safety ad campaign in the Coachella Valley will be expanded to the greater Inland Empire to combat a growing trend of pedestrian fatalities and injury crashes, with officials planning to showcase some of the ads at Palm Springs City Hall today.

The ``Look Both Ways'' campaign began last month with seven billboards along Interstate 10 and Coachella Valley roadways to address pedestrian-related car crashes. The billboards will soon be found in the Inland Empire and High Desert areas of Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Caltrans officials believe that growing populations, increased traffic and the prevalence of cell phone usage among drivers has contributed to a recent increase in pedestrian deaths. Caltrans will showcase replica billboards and announce details of the campaign's expansion at a morning news conference at Palm Springs City Hall.

Representatives from organizations that took part in the campaign's formation are expected to attend, including Palm Springs Mayor Robert Moon, police Chief Bryan Reyes, Coachella Valley Association of Governments Executive Director Tom Kirk and California Highway Patrol Indio Area Capt. Laura Quattlebaum.