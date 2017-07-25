La Quinta Man Arrested in DUI Collision

La Quinta Police Department officers responded to a traffic collision on Avenue 52 and Washington Street in La Quinta around 2:30 AM.

A 2009 Toyota Corolla crashed into the center median at the intersection. The driver, 25-year-old Ulysses Gonzalez was suspected of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

After being cleared at a local hospital, Gonzalez was arrested and booked into the Riverside County Jail in Indio of charges of driving under the influence.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact La Quinta Police Department at 760-863-8990 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP (7867).