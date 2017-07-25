La Quinta Man Arrested in DUI Collision - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

La Quinta

La Quinta Man Arrested in DUI Collision

Posted: Updated:
La Quinta, CA -

La Quinta Police Department officers responded to a traffic collision on Avenue 52 and Washington Street in La Quinta around 2:30 AM. 

A 2009 Toyota Corolla crashed into the center median at the intersection. The driver, 25-year-old Ulysses Gonzalez was suspected of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

After being cleared at a local hospital, Gonzalez was arrested and booked into the Riverside County Jail in Indio of charges of driving under the influence. 

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact La Quinta Police Department at 760-863-8990 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP (7867).

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Indio

    Two Women Shot in Indio, Suspect Wanted

    Two Women Shot in Indio, Suspect Wanted

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 12:09 PM EDT2017-07-25 16:09:35 GMT

    Indio Police are investigating a shooting that left two women shot late Monday evening. It happened just before midnight on the 45850 block of Indian River Road in Indio. Sgt. Dan Marshall says one of the women was shot in the arm, the other in the leg. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and are expected to be ok.

    Indio Police are investigating a shooting that left two women shot late Monday evening. It happened just before midnight on the 45850 block of Indian River Road in Indio. Sgt. Dan Marshall says one of the women was shot in the arm, the other in the leg. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and are expected to be ok.

  • Teenage driver livestreams part of deadly crash on Instagram

    Teenage driver livestreams part of deadly crash on Instagram

    After a gap in the livestream, the driver is seen standing over the body of the dead girl, saying she was sorry and it was the last thing she wanted to happen.

    After a gap in the livestream, the driver is seen standing over the body of the dead girl, saying she was sorry and it was the last thing she wanted to happen.

  • La Quinta

    La Quinta Man Arrested in DUI Collision

    La Quinta Man Arrested in DUI Collision

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 1:02 PM EDT2017-07-25 17:02:10 GMT

    La Quinta Police Department officers responded to a traffic collision on Avenue 52 and Washington Street in La Quinta around 2:30 AM.  

    La Quinta Police Department officers responded to a traffic collision on Avenue 52 and Washington Street in La Quinta around 2:30 AM.  

Powered by Frankly