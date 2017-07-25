Two Women Shot in Indio, Suspect Wanted

Indio Police are investigating a shooting that left two women shot late Monday evening. It happened just before midnight on the 45850 block of Indian River Road in Indio.

Sgt. Dan Marshall says an 18-year-old female was shot in the leg and the other victim, a 25-year-old female, was shot in the arm. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and are expected to be ok.

The suspect who fired the gun apparently fled the scene too quickly, leaving little description for witnesses to give police. Right now, police are not saying if there were multiple shooters involved in the incident.

"I woke up to the sound of eight shots and it sounded like it was coming from right behind my house," said Terrie Meyer-Cadiz, who's lived in the neighborhood for 25 years.

While she and her husband were on their morning walk this morning, they spotted a shattered glass window at the house were they believe those shots were fired.

"That house is always being rented out to different tenants," said Meyer-Cadiz. "They tend to move in and out in this house, it's the rental houses that you sometimes have to worry about."

Another neighbor who lives across the street says he heard the sounds of tires screeching just before midnight. He and other neighbors say they stayed inside despite their curiosity on the situation unfolding outside.

While detectives continue to investigate exactly what led up to the shooting and what the shooters motive was, neighbors in the area will continue to be on watch.

"My husband is always keeping an eye out to what's going on in the neighborhood," said Meyer-Cadiz. "We know most of the people in the neighborhood, we like it here."

If you have any information to help Indio police in this investigation, contact them at (760) 391-4051.