The Palm Springs power closed the 2017 season the San Diego Force, picking up their 8th league title and going down as the best team in franchise history.

It was a match-up the POWER was hoping for, seeking revenge after losing the championship series last season to the Force. The POWER swept the best of 3 series and clinched the title with a 6-2 victory.

Overall, the POWER broke 9 franchise records, and finished with a 35-3 record, an all-time best for the franchise.