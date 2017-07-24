Cyclist Fleeing from Stray Dog Hits Truck

Riverside County animal control officers today were attempting to locate the owner of a German shepherd that chased a bicyclist into a moving vehicle near downtown Riverside.

The cyclist was riding through an alleyway between Grove Avenue and Forest Street about 5 p.m. Sunday when the dog, a 2-year-old female, charged him and pursued him westbound toward Cottage Street. according to Department of Animal Services spokesman John Welsh.

As the rider entered the street, trying to get away from the aggressive dog, he broadsided the bed of a pickup truck, according to Welsh. A homeowner's outdoor security surveillance camera captured the tail end of the collision.

Welsh said the pickup driver and area residents came to the victim's aid, scaring the dog away. The cyclist, whose name was withheld, was transported to Riverside Community Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

An animal control officer arrived a short time later and captured the German shepherd without incident. The canine -- she had no identifying information but appeared to belong to someone -- was impounded at the Western Riverside County Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley, Welsh said. Anyone with information about the dog or owner was asked to call animal services at (951) 358-7387.