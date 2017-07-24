Thermal boxer fighting for a better life

Jacob Lerma has been fighting for a better life since he was a little kid.

"I liked to fight a lot in the streets,” Lerma explained, “Then I got in trouble in school for fighting and then my dad took me to the boxing club."

Where Lerma was inspired to become a professional boxer at just 8-years-old.

"It did help me get off the streets and let me stay in the gym all day." Lerma said.

Not just stay in the gym, live, as the Thermal Boxing Club is home for Lerma and his father.

"No TV, no internet, no shower,” Lerma listed, “We have to shower outside and the restrooms kind of bad."

And no air conditioning. But Lerma and his father don't complain as they used to live out of their car.

"He’s given up a lot so I could live my dream and I'm living my dream because of him.” Jacob said. “If it wasn't for him, I wouldn't be where I'm at today."

Because today, at just 20-years-old, Lerma is a professional boxer, fighting his way into a better life.

"When it comes to boxing, I do four rounds of jump rump and then after the jump rope I go into the ring and shadow boxing for four rounds,” Lerma explained, “Then after that I go to the bag for eight rounds and then after the bag I go to the speed bag for four rounds."

The list goes on and when Lerma’s not training, he's helping his father maintain the club with the goal to help other kids.

"Keep them off the streets, off gains, drugs, and if they have nothing to do, stay out of trouble,” Lerma said. “Come to the gym and work out."

And to show kids to never give up on their dreams.

"Don't give up, if you have a dream, live it,” Lerma said, “Try it, I had a dream and I became a professional boxer. I did my first professional fight. Took me 10 years but I did it."