Two Big Rigs Crash, One Carrying a Tank, Blocking Lanes North of Desert Hot Springs

An injury crash involving two big rigs -- one of which was hauling a military tank vehicle -- blocked several freeway lanes just north of Desert Hot Springs today.

The collision occurred around 10:30 a.m. on westbound state Route 62, just north of Indian Canyon Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A SigAlert was issued at 10:45 a.m. Traffic was reduced to one lane, according to a CHP incident log, which also indicated that one person was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs for treatment of moderate injuries.