Man killed, daughter hurt in crash during California chase

Police say a man was killed and his 9-year-old daughter was critically injured when their car crashed into a power pole during a police chase in Southern California.
An Indio couple is reeling after finding an unwelcome guest in their dinner, an apparent parasitic worm. The salmon in question was purchased Saturday at WinCo Foods in Indio.
Clarence "Larry" Matthews of Indian Wells, the oldest man in America, has died at the age of 111.
His neighbor and friend, Larry Bonafide, says he died peacefully in his sleep Saturday with his family by his side.
