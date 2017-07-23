Valley Resident and Oldest Man in America Dies at 111 - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Valley Resident and Oldest Man in America Dies at 111

Clarence "Larry" Matthews of Indian Wells, the oldest man in America, has died at the age of 111. 
His neighbor and friend, Larry Bonafide, says he died peacefully in his sleep Saturday with his family by his side. 
He was born May 1st, 1906. 
Larry was born in Oakland, and witnessed the effects of World War I, and World War II.. 
Mr. Matthews supported his family through the Great Depression. 
Larry had a successful career in the construction business that began in Huntington Beach. 
In 1972, he moved to Indian Wells. 
Larry has been generous here in the valley, including contributing to the building of St. Francis of Assisi Church in La Quinta. 
 

