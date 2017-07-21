County Treasurer Changing Hats - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

County Treasurer Changing Hats

Posted: Updated:
Photo courtesy: countytreasurer.org Photo courtesy: countytreasurer.org
Riverside, CA -

Riverside County Treasurer-Tax Collector Don Kent will be taking over as the county's chief financial officer next month, following the retirement of current CFO Paul McDonnell, it was announced Friday.

Kent, 48, is following his former boss for the second time in his career with the switch. When McDonnell stepped down as treasurer in fall 2008 to serve as CFO, then-Assistant Treasurer Kent was appointed by the Board of Supervisors to fill the vacancy. He was ultimately elected to the seat.

McDonnell, 66, informed the board several months ago that he intended to retire. Kent will assume financial officer duties on Aug. 3, advising the board on budgetary matters concerning all departments.

He has spent 20 years in the Office of the Treasurer-Tax Collector, landing a management position there after working in investor relations for PaineWebber Inc.

During his tenure, Kent shepherded the county's $8 billion investment pool through the Great Recession, staving off losses in spite of the pool's exposure to government bonds of all durations.

The pool, which serves as the repository for revenues collected not only to meet the county's obligations, but also those of special districts, school districts and community colleges, reached record-high valuations under Kent's watch.

McDonnell served as CFO between November 2008 and December 2009, then left for a job in the private sector, but returned to serve as CFO once again in the summer of 2015. He was the county's chief tax authority between 1998 and 2008.

With Kent's move to the Executive Office, the board on Tuesday will consider whether to appoint Assistant Treasurer Jon Christensen to fill the vacancy.

Christensen has been in his current post for nine years, prior to which he held several investment positions in the private sector. He's a Riverside County native, according to the Executive Office.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Uber Driver Says Driving Isn't Worth It

    Uber Driver Says Driving Isn't Worth It

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 9:18 PM EDT2017-07-20 01:18:35 GMT
    For many, the ride sharing service Uber is a great way to get around, but some drivers say the wages aren't worth the trips. Michael Gonzales is an Uber driver. He said he drives to make extra cash. "Everybody's talking about getting extra money and easy money," he said about why he decided to pick up the part-time gig.  Related: Uber Fined $7 Million by California Regulators But he quickly learned it's not that easy. "It was modern day slavery,...
    For many, the ride sharing service Uber is a great way to get around, but some drivers say the wages aren't worth the trips. Michael Gonzales is an Uber driver. He said he drives to make extra cash. "Everybody's talking about getting extra money and easy money," he said about why he decided to pick up the part-time gig.  Related: Uber Fined $7 Million by California Regulators But he quickly learned it's not that easy. "It was modern day slavery,...

  • 16-year-old from Minnesota ID'd as victim of John Wayne Gacy

    16-year-old from Minnesota ID'd as victim of John Wayne Gacy

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 8:22 PM EDT2017-07-20 00:22:48 GMT
    A Chicago-area sheriff has identified another victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy as a 16-year-old boy from Minnesota.
    A Chicago-area sheriff has identified another victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy as a 16-year-old boy from Minnesota.

  • Cathedral City High School Wrestling Coach Changing Lives

    Thursday, July 20 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-07-21 00:45:27 GMT
    Cathedral City High School's head wrestling coach is giving lessons in the ring and in the classroom. He's going above and beyond for his students.  For these high school students, the pain of wrestling is worth it. "You get butterflies in your stomach the first couple of times," Brandy Corona said.  Another senior wrestler said wrestling is his number one.  "Nothing else runs through my mind but wrestling," Jesus Lara explained. Their motivatio...
    Cathedral City High School's head wrestling coach is giving lessons in the ring and in the classroom. He's going above and beyond for his students.  For these high school students, the pain of wrestling is worth it. "You get butterflies in your stomach the first couple of times," Brandy Corona said.  Another senior wrestler said wrestling is his number one.  "Nothing else runs through my mind but wrestling," Jesus Lara explained. Their motivatio...
Powered by Frankly