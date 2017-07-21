Man Who Raped Two Homeless Women in Thousand Palms Sentenced to - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Man Who Raped Two Homeless Women in Thousand Palms Sentenced to 19 Years in Prison

A man who raped two homeless women in Thousand Palms nearly four months apart was sentenced to 19 years in state prison Friday.

Charles Love, 33, pleaded guilty earlier this month on the two rape counts stemming from the attacks, which occurred on March 26 and July 13, 2016.

Love was arrested five days after the second sexual assault, which was captured on surveillance footage, according to an arrest warrant declaration. In the document, a sheriff's investigator stated that Love claimed the encounters were consensual.

The first occurred in the desert area near Ramon and Varner roads, while the second happened in the 72000 block of Dunham Way. Both rapes occurred in the early morning hours.

Love was initially arrested on an active parole violation warrant, and his DNA was then sent to a Department of Justice laboratory, linking him to both cases, sheriff's investigators said.

Love has prior felony convictions for burglary and drug possession, court records show. Due to having a prior strike, his sentence was doubled, according to minutes from the sentencing hearing.

