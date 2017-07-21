Pit Bull Mauls Child Standing Outside Home Gardens Residence, Do - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Pit Bull Mauls Child Standing Outside Home Gardens Residence, Dog Impounded

Posted: Updated:
Canine attacks child in Home Gardens Canine attacks child in Home Gardens
Pitbull Lunged at 8-year-old When Owner Opened Door Pitbull Lunged at 8-year-old When Owner Opened Door
Riverside County, CA -

An 8-year-old boy suffered major injuries to his face when he was attacked by a pit bull with a history of violence outside a Home Gardens residence, authorities said Friday.

The mauling happened about 7 p.m. Thursday on Avenida Pescador, in the northeast quarter of the unincorporated community, just south of Corona, according to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

Agency spokesman John Welsh said the victim, whose identity was not released, was visiting a friend's house, standing with another boy on the porch near the front door, when the 6-year-old brown-and-white pit bull lunged at him, clamping down on the side of his face.

"He suffered wounds near his eye and his mouth," Welsh said.

The owner apparently regained control of the dog, and witnesses called 911.

The victim was taken to Loma Linda University Medical Center for treatment, according to Welsh.

He said an animal control officer seized the canine, which was not neutered and not vaccinated for rabies.

The pit bull was impounded at the Western Riverside County Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley, where the owner visited Friday and signed documents consenting to the county's request to humanely euthanize the canine, according to Welsh.

"In light of the boy's severe injuries, we would have recommended that the dog be euthanized in the interest of public safety," said Department of Animal Services Lt. James Huffman. "Our hearts go out to the victim and his family as he recovers from this horrible, preventable incident."

According to Welsh, the dog and its owner were already under investigation for a June 24 attack involving a man who suffered punctures to his right forearm that were inflicted by the animal. The circumstances weren't disclosed.

The victim in that attack alleged that he'd suffered nerve damage.

Welsh said a public hearing had been scheduled for July 25 on whether a restraining order was necessary against the owner for keeping "a potentially dangerous dog."

Because the pit will be put down, the hearing is no longer necessary.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Uber Driver Says Driving Isn't Worth It

    Uber Driver Says Driving Isn't Worth It

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 9:18 PM EDT2017-07-20 01:18:35 GMT
    For many, the ride sharing service Uber is a great way to get around, but some drivers say the wages aren't worth the trips. Michael Gonzales is an Uber driver. He said he drives to make extra cash. "Everybody's talking about getting extra money and easy money," he said about why he decided to pick up the part-time gig.  Related: Uber Fined $7 Million by California Regulators But he quickly learned it's not that easy. "It was modern day slavery,...
    For many, the ride sharing service Uber is a great way to get around, but some drivers say the wages aren't worth the trips. Michael Gonzales is an Uber driver. He said he drives to make extra cash. "Everybody's talking about getting extra money and easy money," he said about why he decided to pick up the part-time gig.  Related: Uber Fined $7 Million by California Regulators But he quickly learned it's not that easy. "It was modern day slavery,...

  • 16-year-old from Minnesota ID'd as victim of John Wayne Gacy

    16-year-old from Minnesota ID'd as victim of John Wayne Gacy

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 8:22 PM EDT2017-07-20 00:22:48 GMT
    A Chicago-area sheriff has identified another victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy as a 16-year-old boy from Minnesota.
    A Chicago-area sheriff has identified another victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy as a 16-year-old boy from Minnesota.

  • Cathedral City High School Wrestling Coach Changing Lives

    Thursday, July 20 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-07-21 00:45:27 GMT
    Cathedral City High School's head wrestling coach is giving lessons in the ring and in the classroom. He's going above and beyond for his students.  For these high school students, the pain of wrestling is worth it. "You get butterflies in your stomach the first couple of times," Brandy Corona said.  Another senior wrestler said wrestling is his number one.  "Nothing else runs through my mind but wrestling," Jesus Lara explained. Their motivatio...
    Cathedral City High School's head wrestling coach is giving lessons in the ring and in the classroom. He's going above and beyond for his students.  For these high school students, the pain of wrestling is worth it. "You get butterflies in your stomach the first couple of times," Brandy Corona said.  Another senior wrestler said wrestling is his number one.  "Nothing else runs through my mind but wrestling," Jesus Lara explained. Their motivatio...
Powered by Frankly