Agents Discovers Meth in Truck's Gas Tank

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents working at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint arrested a man suspected of smuggling methamphetamine Friday, July 21,2017.

The incident occurred at approximately 9 a.m. when a 48-year-old man driving a white 2006 Ford Ranger approached the checkpoint.

A Border Patrol canine detection team alerted to the vehicle, and agents sent the vehicle to secondary inspection.

At secondary inspection, Border Patrol agents further inspected the vehicle and discovered 12 packages hidden inside the truck’s gas tank.

The contents of the packages were examined and tested positive for methamphetamine.

The total weight of the methamphetamine was 42.03 pounds with an estimated street value of $134,496.

The man was determined to be a Lawfully Permitted Legal Resident and was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Agency along with the vehicle and narcotics.

Gas tanks are a common location drug smuggler’s hide their drugs.

Since the fiscal year of 2017, which started Oct. 1, 2016, the El Centro Sector has seized more than 1,076 pounds of methamphetamine.