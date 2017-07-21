Agents Discovers Meth in Truck's Gas Tank - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Agents Discovers Meth in Truck's Gas Tank

Posted: Updated:
Methamphetamine found in truck's gas tank at Hwy. 86 checkpoint. Methamphetamine found in truck's gas tank at Hwy. 86 checkpoint.
Gas tanks are a common location drug smuggler’s hide their drugs., according to El Centro Sector Border Patrol. Gas tanks are a common location drug smuggler’s hide their drugs., according to El Centro Sector Border Patrol.
Salton City, CA -

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents working at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint arrested a man suspected of smuggling methamphetamine Friday, July 21,2017.

The incident occurred at approximately 9 a.m. when a 48-year-old man driving a white 2006 Ford Ranger approached the checkpoint. 

A Border Patrol canine detection team alerted to the vehicle, and agents sent the vehicle to secondary inspection.

At secondary inspection, Border Patrol agents further inspected the vehicle and discovered 12 packages hidden inside the truck’s gas tank.

The contents of the packages were examined and tested positive for methamphetamine.

The total weight of the methamphetamine was 42.03 pounds with an estimated street value of $134,496.

The man was determined to be a Lawfully Permitted Legal Resident and was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Agency along with the vehicle and narcotics.

Gas tanks are a common location drug smuggler’s hide their drugs. 

Since the fiscal year of 2017, which started Oct. 1, 2016, the El Centro Sector has seized more than 1,076 pounds of methamphetamine.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Uber Driver Says Driving Isn't Worth It

    Uber Driver Says Driving Isn't Worth It

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 9:18 PM EDT2017-07-20 01:18:35 GMT
    For many, the ride sharing service Uber is a great way to get around, but some drivers say the wages aren't worth the trips. Michael Gonzales is an Uber driver. He said he drives to make extra cash. "Everybody's talking about getting extra money and easy money," he said about why he decided to pick up the part-time gig.  Related: Uber Fined $7 Million by California Regulators But he quickly learned it's not that easy. "It was modern day slavery,...
    For many, the ride sharing service Uber is a great way to get around, but some drivers say the wages aren't worth the trips. Michael Gonzales is an Uber driver. He said he drives to make extra cash. "Everybody's talking about getting extra money and easy money," he said about why he decided to pick up the part-time gig.  Related: Uber Fined $7 Million by California Regulators But he quickly learned it's not that easy. "It was modern day slavery,...

  • 16-year-old from Minnesota ID'd as victim of John Wayne Gacy

    16-year-old from Minnesota ID'd as victim of John Wayne Gacy

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 8:22 PM EDT2017-07-20 00:22:48 GMT
    A Chicago-area sheriff has identified another victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy as a 16-year-old boy from Minnesota.
    A Chicago-area sheriff has identified another victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy as a 16-year-old boy from Minnesota.

  • Cathedral City High School Wrestling Coach Changing Lives

    Thursday, July 20 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-07-21 00:45:27 GMT
    Cathedral City High School's head wrestling coach is giving lessons in the ring and in the classroom. He's going above and beyond for his students.  For these high school students, the pain of wrestling is worth it. "You get butterflies in your stomach the first couple of times," Brandy Corona said.  Another senior wrestler said wrestling is his number one.  "Nothing else runs through my mind but wrestling," Jesus Lara explained. Their motivatio...
    Cathedral City High School's head wrestling coach is giving lessons in the ring and in the classroom. He's going above and beyond for his students.  For these high school students, the pain of wrestling is worth it. "You get butterflies in your stomach the first couple of times," Brandy Corona said.  Another senior wrestler said wrestling is his number one.  "Nothing else runs through my mind but wrestling," Jesus Lara explained. Their motivatio...
Powered by Frankly