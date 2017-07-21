Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Records 20 Million Riders - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Records 20 Million Riders

Posted: Updated:
Palm Springs Tramway Palm Springs Tramway
Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Records 20 Million Riders Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Records 20 Million Riders
Palm Springs, CA -

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway has surpassed 20 million visitors, thanks to four friends visiting Palm Springs from the northeast this week, Tramway officials said Friday.

Robbie Zweig, Brandon Mercier, Michael Landau and Abby Slywka collectively became the 20-millionth Tramway riders when they arrived at the tram's Valley Station just before 8 p.m. Thursday.

Officials said the group initially thought they were being pranked as they were informed of their new designation in the Tramway's 54-year history.

"I've never been the twenty-millionth anything," Mercier said, while Landau remarked that "It must be the dry heat that made us lucky."

Zweig said the view on his first trip up the mountain was "Breathtaking," while Slywka said she was happy to have rescheduled her westward trip to include an extra day on the Tramway.

"I travel a lot for work, but now try to see things on my trips, like the Tram. I am so happy I changed my flight until tomorrow. What a fun night!" Slywka said.

The foursome also received a gift bag worth more than $150.

"I remember our 10-millionth rider back in 1994. It took us 31 years to hit that mark, but only 23 years to reach our 20-millionth," Tramway General Manager Nancy Nichols said.

"The clock now starts ticking on us reaching our 30-millionth rider. I suspect it will take even less time to reach that milestone."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Uber Driver Says Driving Isn't Worth It

    Uber Driver Says Driving Isn't Worth It

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 9:18 PM EDT2017-07-20 01:18:35 GMT
    For many, the ride sharing service Uber is a great way to get around, but some drivers say the wages aren't worth the trips. Michael Gonzales is an Uber driver. He said he drives to make extra cash. "Everybody's talking about getting extra money and easy money," he said about why he decided to pick up the part-time gig.  Related: Uber Fined $7 Million by California Regulators But he quickly learned it's not that easy. "It was modern day slavery,...
    For many, the ride sharing service Uber is a great way to get around, but some drivers say the wages aren't worth the trips. Michael Gonzales is an Uber driver. He said he drives to make extra cash. "Everybody's talking about getting extra money and easy money," he said about why he decided to pick up the part-time gig.  Related: Uber Fined $7 Million by California Regulators But he quickly learned it's not that easy. "It was modern day slavery,...

  • 16-year-old from Minnesota ID'd as victim of John Wayne Gacy

    16-year-old from Minnesota ID'd as victim of John Wayne Gacy

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 8:22 PM EDT2017-07-20 00:22:48 GMT
    A Chicago-area sheriff has identified another victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy as a 16-year-old boy from Minnesota.
    A Chicago-area sheriff has identified another victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy as a 16-year-old boy from Minnesota.

  • Cathedral City High School Wrestling Coach Changing Lives

    Thursday, July 20 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-07-21 00:45:27 GMT
    Cathedral City High School's head wrestling coach is giving lessons in the ring and in the classroom. He's going above and beyond for his students.  For these high school students, the pain of wrestling is worth it. "You get butterflies in your stomach the first couple of times," Brandy Corona said.  Another senior wrestler said wrestling is his number one.  "Nothing else runs through my mind but wrestling," Jesus Lara explained. Their motivatio...
    Cathedral City High School's head wrestling coach is giving lessons in the ring and in the classroom. He's going above and beyond for his students.  For these high school students, the pain of wrestling is worth it. "You get butterflies in your stomach the first couple of times," Brandy Corona said.  Another senior wrestler said wrestling is his number one.  "Nothing else runs through my mind but wrestling," Jesus Lara explained. Their motivatio...
Powered by Frankly