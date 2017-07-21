Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Records 20 Million Riders

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway has surpassed 20 million visitors, thanks to four friends visiting Palm Springs from the northeast this week, Tramway officials said Friday.

Robbie Zweig, Brandon Mercier, Michael Landau and Abby Slywka collectively became the 20-millionth Tramway riders when they arrived at the tram's Valley Station just before 8 p.m. Thursday.

Officials said the group initially thought they were being pranked as they were informed of their new designation in the Tramway's 54-year history.

"I've never been the twenty-millionth anything," Mercier said, while Landau remarked that "It must be the dry heat that made us lucky."

Zweig said the view on his first trip up the mountain was "Breathtaking," while Slywka said she was happy to have rescheduled her westward trip to include an extra day on the Tramway.

"I travel a lot for work, but now try to see things on my trips, like the Tram. I am so happy I changed my flight until tomorrow. What a fun night!" Slywka said.

The foursome also received a gift bag worth more than $150.

"I remember our 10-millionth rider back in 1994. It took us 31 years to hit that mark, but only 23 years to reach our 20-millionth," Tramway General Manager Nancy Nichols said.

"The clock now starts ticking on us reaching our 30-millionth rider. I suspect it will take even less time to reach that milestone."