Indio Police Officer Cleared in Fatal Shooting

An Indio police officer has been cleared in the fatal shooting of a 71-year-old man who police said was threatening people with a knife.

Officer Chris Cordova will not face criminal charges in the Aug. 20, 2016 shooting of Pedro Montanez, who was shot at about 9:15 p.m. in front of the Rancho Fresco Market at 44510 Jackson St.

Montanez was taken to John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Indio, where he died less than an hour later. Spokesman John Hall of the Riverside County District Attorney's Office said that on July 11, ``We determined there is no criminal culpability on the part of the involved officer.''

A more detailed determination letter will be made available within 90 days from July 11, per the D.A.'s policy. As is standard procedure in shootings involving law enforcement personnel, Cordova was placed on administrative leave following the shooting.