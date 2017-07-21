Man Pleads Guilty to Setting Fire to Occupied Coachella Home, Sentenced to Three Years in Prison

A man who set fire to a Coachella home while the homeowners were inside pleaded guilty Thursday to an arson charge and was immediately sentenced to three years in state prison.

Story: Palm Desert Search Warrant Leads to Illegal Grow, Utilities Theft Arrest

Tomas Cardoso Flores, 25, of Coachella, was arrested the night of July 20. Deputies received a call that night from a witness who saw curtains on fire within the home in the 5200 block of Calle Techa, Riverside County sheriff's Deputy Mike Vasquez said. The residents, including a child, were able to escape unharmed.

Flores was taken into custody just south of the home, near the intersection of Avenue 53 and Calle Empalme. A motive for the arson was not disclosed, nor did investigators reveal whether the defendant knew the residents.

Story: Indio Man Pleads Guilty to Cathedral City Gas Station Robbery, Two Years Added to Ongoing Prison Sentence

Flores admitted a charge of arson of an inhabited structure. He was initially booked on suspicion of attempted murder, but was not charged with that count by prosecutors.

