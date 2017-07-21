Man Arrested for Allegedly Setting Fire to Occupied Coachella Home

A man who allegedly set fire to a Coachella home while the homeowners were inside was arrested today on suspicion of attempted murder, arson and other offenses.

Tomas Cardoso Flores, 25, of Coachella is accused in the Thursday night fire at a home in the 5200 block of Calle Techa, Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Mike Vasquez said. Deputies received a report just after 10 p.m. Thursday of a possible domestic disturbance at the home, after someone reported seeing curtains on fire within the residence.

A suspect, later identified as Flores, fled the scene and was arrested just south of the home, near the intersection of Avenue 53 and Calle Empalme,

Vasquez said. The home's residents, which included a child, were able to escape the fire unharmed. A motive for the alleged arson was not disclosed.

Flores was booked into the Riverside County jail in Indio on suspicion of attempted murder, arson of an inhabited structure, child endangerment and burglary. He was being held without bail.