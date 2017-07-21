Domestic Disturbance Call Leads to Attempted Murder Arrest in Coachella

Riverside County Sheriff's Department received a report of a possible domestic disturbance within the 5200 block of Calle Techa in Coachella just after 10:00 PM. The reporting party explained it looked like there were curtains inside of a home on fire.

Police responded and identified occupants within the residence and a possible suspect who fled the scene. Police identified Tomas Cardoso Flores, a 25-year-old resident of Coachella, as the suspect and located him near the intersection of Avenue 53 and Calle Empalme.

He was arrested and taken into custody. He was charged with attempt murder, child endangerment, arson to an inhabited structure, and burglary. He was booked into the Indio Jail.