Five Children Injured in Chiriaco Summit Rollover Crash

The crash happened just before 3:00 PM. According to California Highway Patrol, there were five children in the car with their grandmother driving. All of them were able to get out of the car with minor injuries thanks to Good Samaritans pulling them out of the vehicle.

All of this is thanks to one thing, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Guardo Campos, they were wearing their seatbelts. The extent of their injuries are minor but they were transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

If you recall, just last week a 10-year-old boy lost his life in the same location after a nasty crash. There was also a big rig and bus crash that happened a little over two weeks ago. Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia has made it a point to work with Caltrans to find a solution to this recurring highway issued that has claimed so many lives.