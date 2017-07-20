Applications Open for Riverside County Scholarships

Applications will be accepted starting today from young Riverside County residents seeking scholarships totaling $14,000, to be awarded this fall. The county is accepting applicants for the Queen Scheherazade and Magic Carpet Music scholarships.

Young ladies at least 17 years of age can apply for the Queen Scheherazade scholarship, with winners participating in the 2018 Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival, held annually in Indio, as well as other promotional events. Applicants must be under the age of 22 by the fair's opening day, Feb. 16.

The ``Queen and court'' will include one winner to be dubbed Queen Scheherazade and take home $3,500 in scholarship funds, while two others, to be named Princess Dunyazade and Jasmine, will be awarded $3,000 each. Organizers say the winners will also gain ``public speaking and media relations'' experience. Applications must be received by Oct. 11 at 4 p.m.

Young musically talented artists may also apply to take part in the third annual Magic Carpet Music Scholarship Competition, which will include $1,500 in scholarship money to winners across three categories: vocal, instrumental and original composition. Applicants will show off their skills during a November competition for an opportunity at scholarships and a chance to play live on stage during next year's Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival.

Applicants must be at least 17 years old by the day of the competition and have at least a 2.0 GPA. Applications must be received by Oct. 18 at 4 p.m. Applications are available online at www.datefest.org or by calling (951) 955-3201.