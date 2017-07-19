14-Year-Old Dominates International Golf Tournament in Rancho Mirage

The 9th annual Future Champions Golf Callaway World Championships wrapped up today where 500 golfers from 33 different countries ranging from 6-18 years old competed across 6 different championship courses in the Rancho Mirage and Palm Desert area.

The 15-18 girls’ division was on the Dinah Shore tournament course at Mission Hills Country Club for the championship round where 14-year-old Ho Yu An of Taiwan finished in first place with a 3-day total of 12-under-par.

"I just stepped up my golf strategy,” An explained, “I just kept my driver good on the fairway and second shots good on green. My put is really straight. I just do my best and try to get better. Golf is really fun, it's a good game."