Real-Life Fairy Godmother Rescuing Brides-to Be

Priscilla Luna has been helping brides to be find perfect dresses for over 30 years, but lately, she's been more of a fairy godmother.

"It was very heartbreaking because a couple of the girls came in and they didn't know what to do," she says.

That's because the bridal chain Alfred Angelo, where they ordered their dresses, filed for bankruptcy closing 60 stores nationwide.

"This happened overnight I mean the rep called me at 5 o'clock in the morning and I was in shock," says Luna.

Since her store,Together Forever Bridal Boutique in Indio, is among a handful of authorized dealers that stocks the brand, the shuttered retailer has been sending calls her way. Those calls have been a lifeline for brides-to-be from Philadelphia to south of the border.

"The parents are coming all the way down from Baja California to pick up her dress Monday and we have it ready to go so she can get married next Saturday," she says about one bride she was able to find a dress for just in time to say I do, "she was crying, she was crying," adds Luna when the bride heard the news.

Priscilla wants these future brides to know she cares and wants to help, "I'll do everything I can and even give them the best discount in the world if I have the dress to carry on," she says through tears.

Some might say it's just a dress. But not Luna. She understands what a dream dress is because she never had one.

"I always wanted a big wedding but that didn't happen ... my husband was getting ready to go away on service and we were in love ... I had a simple dress it was a pink dress," she remembers.

So she gets to live out her dream through every bride she makes happy.

"My dreams are in a new bride hoping that she gets to that fantasy that I guess I never got," she says, adding that her gift is knowing she'll play a small role in a bride's special day, "I enjoy making them happy, I want them to remember me."