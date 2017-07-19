Frontier Customers Jump Ship

When Frontier Communications took over Verizon's California landlines last year, the transition came with a lot of frustrated customers. Several local business lost internet access and costumer files. That was then. Now, things are even worse.

In the first three months of this year more than 100,000 costumers nationwide canceled their services with Frontier Communications. John Edwards of Palm Springs is one of them. After moving, he wanted to transfer his land line phone number to his new house. But he says Frontier couldn't do it. A technician for the company told him what happened.

"There was a major break in the truck line some distance from the residence but that Frontier flatly refused to fix it because it was going to be too expensive to do so," said Edwards.

The company lost $375 million dollars last year and another $75 million in the first three months of this year. Its stock has plummeted by 70 percent since January.

"We'll send out a technician'. That was their response to everything. 'We'll send out a technician'. And I kept saying, 'but you've done that.' You've done that two or three times a day for three weeks," Edwards said.

So what happens if Frontier files for bankruptcy? In a statement to KMIR, a representative with Frontier said the company is legally obligated to provide service to costumers despite their financial state. Edwards said he was told by a frontier technician that a lot of people are canceling their service.

"They are in fact bleeding costumers out of this area. And he has done a lot of disconnects in this area," said Edwards.

The Federal Communications Commission requires any phone company to continue providing service for 60 days after discontinuing wire line service.