Man beats odds of catching blue lobster, donates to science

Palm Springs Police Department and the entire community has lost a veteran police/fire dispatcher.
Palm Springs Police Department and the entire community has lost a veteran police/fire dispatcher.
In the 1950's, the Eagle Mountain iron mine laid the foundation for what would become a desert community known as Eagle Mountain.
In the 1950's, the Eagle Mountain iron mine laid the foundation for what would become a desert community known as Eagle Mountain.
Local high school students raise funds for 15 year old teen's funeral expenses.
Local high school students raise funds for 15 year old teen's funeral expenses.