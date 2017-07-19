Man Charged With Breaking Into Indio Home, Raping Woman Three Times in One Night

Felony charges were filed today against a man who allegedly broke into the Indio home of a woman who had a restraining order against him and raped her three times in one night while armed with a rifle.

Juan Antonio Moreno, 47, is accused of raping the woman, who was previously in a relationship with him, three separate times between Friday

night and Saturday morning in a bedroom and the living room of her Arabia Street home, according to the criminal complaint.

Indio police Sgt. Daniel Marshall said the woman, identified as Jane Doe in court documents, had obtained a domestic violence restraining order against Moreno, who was arrested around 12:30 p.m. Saturday at a residence on Sunflower Street.

Moreno is facing three felony counts of rape by force or fear, along with criminal threats, burglary, domestic violence and child endangerment, with numerous allegations of committing sex offenses while armed and during a burglary.

A 4-year-old boy was in the home when the woman was attacked, but was unharmed, Marshall said. Police did not elaborate on the child's relationship to the victim.

Moreno, who's due back in court July 28 for a felony settlement conference, was being held on $1 million bail.