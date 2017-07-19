Kimpton The Rowan Palm Springs Hosts Job Fairs

Kimpton The Rowan Palm Springs is hosting three job fairs in anticipation of the hotel’s Fall 2017 opening. Will you please let me know if you might consider sharing this information on your evening news or website?

Who: Kimpton The Rowan Palm Springs

What: Job Fair (three total)

When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Friday, July 28, 2017, Monday, August 7, 2017 and Monday, August 21, 2017

Where: Palm Springs Convention Center, (Primrose Ballroom) 277 N Avenida Caballeros, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Additional Details:

Opening Fall 2017, anchoring Downtown Palm Springs’ revitalization project, is Kimpton The Rowan Palm Springs. The 153-room hotel is hiring for all positions (about 150 jobs total; first come, first serve) from guest service agent, conference service manager, director of housekeeping and general maintenance engineer to lead bartender, assistant F&B director, pastry chef and sous chef. Candidates who attend the job fair are encouraged to bring a resume and will also be required to complete a screening form. For more information, visit www.rowanpalmsprings.com and click on ‘careers’ at the bottom of the page.