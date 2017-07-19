Border Patrol Seizes Methamphetamine in Passenger Bus

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint found, on a bus, an abandoned backpack loaded with methamphetamine today.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:45 a.m. after a passenger bus approached the checkpoint and was referred to secondary for a passenger inspection.

Story: Border Patrol Discovers Cocaine in Vehicle's Seats

At secondary inspection, a Border Patrol canine team alerted to the rear underside of the bus.

After a more thorough examination of the bus agents discovered an unmarked and unclaimed black backpack. The backpack contained seven bundles wrapped in cellophane and black tape.

Story: Border Patrol Apprehend Body Carriers with Narcotics

The packages were examined and its contents tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine. The combined weight of the methamphetamine packages totaled nine pounds with an estimated street value of $30,600. The narcotics were seized and turned over to the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Since fiscal year 2017, which started Oct. 1, 2016, El Centro Sector seized more than 1019 pounds of methamphetamine.