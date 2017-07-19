Long-Time Palm Springs Police Department Dispatcher Passes Away

Palm Springs Police Department and the entire community has lost a veteran police/fire dispatcher.

Sylvia Rivera passed away on July 17th according to the Palm Springs Police Department Facebook page. She was with the department for 26 years, from June 1991 - July 2017.

According to their post, she became a Fire Incident Dispatcher in 1999, a Communication Training Officer in 2001, and a SWAT Tactical Dispatcher in 2004. She served as a temporary dispatch supervisor for a couple of years and she instructed at the PSPD’s Community Police Academy.

Our deepest condolences go out to the Palm Springs Police Department, her family, friends, and all those who had the pleasure of knowing her.