New Nonstop Frontier Airlines Flights to Palm Springs - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Springs

New Nonstop Frontier Airlines Flights to Palm Springs

Posted: Updated:
Palm Springs, CA -

Palm Springs is excited to announce the beginning of a new nonstop flight from Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) with its first flight to Denver, Colorado (DEN) on November 10th with Denver based low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines. 

“Denver is a great market for Palm Springs and we are excited to welcome more visitors from the central part of the country,” said Mary Jo Ginther, Director of Palm Springs Bureau of Tourism. “Flying into Palm Springs is like no place else, with an open-air airport, stunning mountain vistas, year round sunshine and gorgeous weather, you immediately feel the relaxed vibe and warmth of the surroundings.”

Local tourism officials also praised the move to bring additional visitors from colder climes to the desert starting this winter. ``With our year-round sunshine and relaxed desert lifestyle, Palm Springs is like no place else when it comes to visitors looking to escape the cold and rejuvenate,'' said Ginther.

Service begins November 10, 2017 with flight F9 397 and operates four times weekly. Service ends for the season on May 20, 2018.  Connecting flights to Palm Springs (PSP) are also available from Chicago, Washington D.C. (DCA), Houston (IAH), Tampa (TPA), Minneapolis (MSP), and Orlando (MCO).

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Palm Springs

    Palm Springs Makes History in City Council Election

    Palm Springs Makes History in City Council Election

    Wednesday, November 8 2017 3:04 AM EST2017-11-08 08:04:13 GMT

    Palm Springs makes history as Lisa Middleton becomes the first openly transgender person to be elected to a political office in California.  "Another glass ceiling has been broken.

    Palm Springs makes history as Lisa Middleton becomes the first openly transgender person to be elected to a political office in California.  "Another glass ceiling has been broken.

  • Indio

    Water Bugs Infesting Pools Across The Coachella Valley

    Water Bugs Infesting Pools Across The Coachella Valley

    Monday, November 6 2017 10:03 PM EST2017-11-07 03:03:08 GMT
    KMIR news received numerous calls and emails to our newsroom about a bug infestation in pools across the Coachella Valley. Vector Control and an entomologist at College of the Desert said this is a problem across the valley. Related: Bug Infestation Hits Palm Springs Neighborhoods Vector Control said the bugs are known as water boatmen. They are aquatic bugs that can fly as adults. The insects are completely harmless, but nuisance, especially for anyone...
    KMIR news received numerous calls and emails to our newsroom about a bug infestation in pools across the Coachella Valley. Vector Control and an entomologist at College of the Desert said this is a problem across the valley. Related: Bug Infestation Hits Palm Springs Neighborhoods Vector Control said the bugs are known as water boatmen. They are aquatic bugs that can fly as adults. The insects are completely harmless, but nuisance, especially for anyone...

  • Calexico

    Border Patrol Arrests Convicted Sex Offender in Calexico

    Border Patrol Arrests Convicted Sex Offender in Calexico

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 1:32 PM EST2017-11-07 18:32:13 GMT

    U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a previously deported sex offender, who illegally entered the United States Sunday morning. 

    U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a previously deported sex offender, who illegally entered the United States Sunday morning. 

Powered by Frankly