New Nonstop Frontier Airlines Flights to Palm Springs

Palm Springs is excited to announce the beginning of a new nonstop flight from Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) with its first flight to Denver, Colorado (DEN) on November 10th with Denver based low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines.

“Denver is a great market for Palm Springs and we are excited to welcome more visitors from the central part of the country,” said Mary Jo Ginther, Director of Palm Springs Bureau of Tourism. “Flying into Palm Springs is like no place else, with an open-air airport, stunning mountain vistas, year round sunshine and gorgeous weather, you immediately feel the relaxed vibe and warmth of the surroundings.”

Local tourism officials also praised the move to bring additional visitors from colder climes to the desert starting this winter. ``With our year-round sunshine and relaxed desert lifestyle, Palm Springs is like no place else when it comes to visitors looking to escape the cold and rejuvenate,'' said Ginther.

Service begins November 10, 2017 with flight F9 397 and operates four times weekly. Service ends for the season on May 20, 2018. Connecting flights to Palm Springs (PSP) are also available from Chicago, Washington D.C. (DCA), Houston (IAH), Tampa (TPA), Minneapolis (MSP), and Orlando (MCO).