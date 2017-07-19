Frontier Airlines to Bring Denver to Palm Springs Flights to Palm Springs Airport

Frontier Airlines will be returning to Palm Springs International Airport this fall with flights from Denver to Palm Springs.

Service will begin Nov. 10, with flights offered Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from the mile-high city to the desert. One-way fares will start at $59. Frontier Airlines previously serviced the Coachella Valley between 2011 and January 2015.

``With today's return announcement, it's a sign Frontier once again recognizes the value of the Palm Springs resort destination to their Denver market,'' City Manager David Ready said. ``This is excellent news for Palm Springs tourism and local residents interested in flying to and from Colorado, giving them an opportunity to connect to a large network of flights through the Denver hub. We are excited to welcome back Frontier Airlines to Palm Springs.''

Local tourism officials also praised the move to bring additional visitors from colder climes to the desert starting this winter. ``With our year-round sunshine and relaxed desert lifestyle, Palm Springs is like no place else when it comes to visitors looking to escape the cold and rejuvenate,'' said Mary Jo Ginther, director of the Palm Springs Board of Tourism.