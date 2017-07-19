The Living Desert Celebrates national Zookeeper Weeks

Coming off it's busiest fiscal year on record, the Living Desert is celebrating National Zookeeper Week with several events. 420,000 visitors entered through the gays for the 2016-2017 season, breaking the previous attendance record by 12,000.

To handle the animals behind all of the exhibits, the Living Desert employs 34 keepers. There are a total of 41 employees in the Animal Department that includes management and vet staff. Each employ is educated and trained to work with all animals inside of the facility.

"All keepers have a degree related to zoo keeping, such as Bachelor's of Science degree in biology or zoology or an Associate's of Animal behavior and management," said Dawn Petrick with the Living Desert.

Their work schedules are regular eight hour days, starting earlier during the summer months to help beat the summer heat. During the more temperate months here in the Coachella Valley, keepers are able to start later in the day depending on the type of animals they're caring for.

The animal department is divided into five main areas according to Petrick. Each of those areas are divided into other areas, or strings. Each string has an assigned group of animals to it.

"Keepers are interviewed and hired for a specific area," said Petrick. "As you can imagine, there are different skills to care for birds vs. carnivores vs. ungulates vs. reptiles vs. invertebrates. Most keepers have a specialty, but the longer they've worked at The Living Desert, the more training we give them in other animal areas."

As with any profession, there are dangers that zookeepers face on a daily basis. The Living Desert takes every precaution to ensure that all staff and guests are safe. They have specific policies and protocols that staff follow, to ensure the best training possible for all keepers.

While visitors continue to visit The Living Desert and its exhibits, keepers continue to focus on the well-being and safety of those animals inside. To celebrate and thank those keepers for their tireless work, The Living Desert will hold a series of events this week at their facilities.

National Zoo Keeper Calendar of Events

Sunday, July 16

Sundaes for Sunday Beat the heat and join us for a sweet treat!

11:00 am to 1:00 pm – Keeper’s Lounge

Monday, July 17

Blaze Pizza Visit Blaze Pizza in Palm Desert, identify yourself as a TLD employee and pay only $4.00 for your pizza.

ALL Day – Blaze Restaurant Palm Desert

Tuesday, July 18 Take advantage of the TLD Cart Wash and give your cart a fresh start for the summer.

Cart Wash 7:00 to 9:00 am – Shuttle Parking area

Movie Bring your lunch and grab a seat it’s movie time at the Chase Theatre.

11:00 am to 1:00 pm – Chase Boardroom

Wednesday, July 19

Waffle Breakfast Don’t start your day awful…start it with some yummy waffles!

& BBQ 6:00 to 8:00 am - Keeper’s Lounge

Join us for a BBQ lunch served up by our very own Facilities and Maintenance Teams.

11:00 am to 1:00 pm – Chase

Thursday, July 20

Volunteer’s Potluck Come one, come all and bring your favorite potluck dish to share.

11:00 am to 1:00 pm – Keeper’s Lounge

Friday, July 21

Keeper Olympics Don’t miss the thrilling action as our Zoolympians compete. Come cheer on your

favorite team to victory and enjoy some wonderful refreshments immediately

following the games.

2:00 pm – Olympics – Wash between the train exhibit and small mammal

habitats.

3:30 pm – Refreshments - Chase

Saturday, July 22

Scavenger Hunt Discover your inner detective and join in the fun. We’ll clue you in on all the

details when you arrive. Where will the hunt begin? You tell us and we’ll see you then!

2:00 pm Location? Your clue.

My first is in cable but not in babel

My second is in loath but not in atoll

My third is in terrestrial but not in trellis

My fourth is in decrease but not in arcade

My fifth is in encode but not in condo

2:10 Briefing/Rules/Teams

2:40 Scavenger Hunt ends and all return to Chase

2:45 Refreshments and Winners announced